Sketchy cow sales, ‘human hair’ and magicians

As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1885, a man who called himself only “Tucke,” claiming to be from Winchester, was met by skeptical villagers when he came through Lynchburg trying to sell a cow at a discount too good to be true.

The article, which appeared in the Highland Weekly News, explained that Tucke was “offering to sell (the cow) so low that suspicions were aroused as to whether or not something was wrong, and parties who interviewed him were afraid to buy. He left on Friday, leaving the cow in Mr. Tedrick’s possession, but returned in the night and drove the cow off.”

It was rumored in New Market that “Uncle Sam has offered $5,000 to any man and wife that has had born unto them ten children, all of which must be boys. If Uncle Sam has offered this reward, Mr. Hugh J. Vance and wife are entitled to the money; as they have ten children, all boys, the tenth being born last week.”

An article under the heading, “Trade in human hair,” explained that pure white hair was in good demand for wigs, specifically hair from France, Germany, Sweden and Norway.

Ayer’s Sarsaparilla was claimed to be “the only powerful and always reliable blood-purifying medicine.” It was sold at drug stores for $1 per bottle, or $5 for six bottles.

Worth mention: The Highland Weekly News, which began weekly publication on Feb. 18, 1853, merged with The Saturday Herald on March 31, 1886, to form The News-Herald.

This week in 1950, it was reported in The Press-Gazette that nearly 180 people attended the annual Highland County Dairy Banquet at the Hillsboro Christian Church.

A 15-month-old from Leesburg was “recovering at his home from the effects of swallowing kerosene.”

Liver pudding was 43 cents at Kroger, pork chops were 32 cents per pound and Joan of Arc kidney beans were on sale for 23 cents for two cans.

The Highland County Rifle Club was defeated by the Wilmington Rifle Club in a meet at the Clinton County Courthouse basement range. The score was 1,434 to 1,410.

The Mowrystown Evangelical United Brethren Church advertised a free Sunday night film “with sound.”

There were 59 people present at Sunday School services at Dunn’s Chapel. The collection was $10.23.

A half-page ad promoted the grand opening of the SOHIO Service Center at the corner of High Street and Walnut Street.

This week in 1987, a group of local Christian magicians in Greenfield formed the “Tri-County Brotherhood of Magicians.” In a front-page photo featured in the Greenfield Daily Times, President Bernard Hester was shown with Ray Fisher, Roger Mann, Gary McConnaughey, Cleve Bartley, Brad Palmer, Floyd Bartley, Don Anderson and Rev. C.W. Lancaster. Not present in the photo was Jeff MacNamee.

Then-Greenfield City Councilman David T. Daniels announced his candidacy for Greenfield mayor at 29 years old. Daniels is now the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

In local briefs, it was reported the senior nutrition menu for the day was beef stew, cottage cheese (1/4 cup), cornbread and Jello cubes with orange juice.

The Fruitdale United Methodist Women met at the home of Mrs. Sharon Schumacher. Mrs. Candy Black was the co-hostess for the evening. Members present sang “Abide With Me,” and “If Jesus Goes With Me.”

In sports, the Buckskin boys basketball team fell to Adena at Clarksburg with a final score of 26-22. The McClain boys swim team took second place at the Country Day Relays in Cincinnati.

Old-fashioned cake-glazed or sugar donut holes were 99 cents for three dozen at Uhl’s IGA on Jefferson Street in Greenfield. “Light and fluffy noodles” were 39 cents for 12 ounces. Napkins were $1.09.

A 1984 Chrysler New Yorker was advertised at Doug Marine Ford for $1,000 down and $206.31 per month.

This week in 2000, a winter storm blew through Hillsboro, according to a front-page article in The Times-Gazette.

A suspect was arrested after a car theft in Greenfield, and, “thanks to the keen eyes and ears of a Good Samaritan,” the vehicle was recovered.

Barrera’s Market on New Market Road was the target of an early morning break-in. A passerby stopped at the store shortly before 4 a.m. to buy a soft drink from a nearby vending machine, and noticed one of the glass doors to the market was broken. Sheriff’s deputies found that an undetermined amount of money, a small safe and as many as 25 cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

In sports, the McClain Lady Tigers beat Huntington in a basketball match 61-33. The Fairfield Lions beat Lynchburg 74-45.

A man reported his car had been egged on Northview Drive, causing damage to the exterior paint finish. The matter was under investigation.

A news feature told the story of two children who were recovering from mercury poisoning after being exposed to raw mercury from a broken blood pressure machine in their home.

A weekly look back at news items through the years