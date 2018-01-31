Historical society hall of fame nominations

The Highland County Historical Society is accepting applications for the 2018 induction into its hall of fame, which recognizes citizens or natives of Highland County who have made invaluable contributions to the county or to the world beyond.

By recognizing these individuals, the hall of fame will stimulate an interest in and an appreciation for the value of the history of this county and its citizens. Nominees may have made their contributions to society in any or the following areas: arts and entertainment (performer, musician, actor, writer or related field); enterprise (science, medicine, business, philanthropy); sports (athletes, coaches, officials or administrators); and leadership (in education, government, military, etc).

Any member of the Highland County Historical Society may nominate an individual for the hall of fame. The criteria and guidelines for nominations can be found in the application.

Applications may be obtained from the Highland County Historical Society website – www.hchistoricalsociety.weebly.com – or from local libraries. Completed applications must be submitted in a sealed envelope and mailed or delivered to the Highland House no later than 5 p.m. March 31, 2018. The address is 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Those admitted to the hall of fame will be announced and celebrated at a reception at Highland House on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Submitted by Nancy Wisecup.