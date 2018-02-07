Second cargo comes through

A huge oversize load was parked in the Good News Gathering parking lot on U.S. Route 62 south of Hillsboro Wednesday en route to a paper plant in Circleville. The cargo, a large paper dryer, was the second such load to come through town in the last few weeks. Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Mel McKenzie said Tuesday that the convoy was initially going to drive through town Wednesday morning, but it was delayed due to winter weather. As of Wednesday afternoon, the convoy was scheduled to come through the center of town after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the City of Hillsboro.

