VFW donates to Highland, Lynchburg police

The Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 recently donated funds to the Highland Marshal’s Office and the Lynchburg Police Department for new tazers for both agencies. Shown, left to right, are Lynchburg Mayor Terry Burden, Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner, Post Commander Rick Wilkin, Highland Marshal Pat Hendrix and Post Quartermaster Dave Pinney. The post donated $1,177 to the Highland Marshal’s Office and $1,182 to the Lynchburg PD.

The Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 recently donated funds to the Highland Marshal’s Office and the Lynchburg Police Department for new tazers for both agencies. Shown, left to right, are Lynchburg Mayor Terry Burden, Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner, Post Commander Rick Wilkin, Highland Marshal Pat Hendrix and Post Quartermaster Dave Pinney. The post donated $1,177 to the Highland Marshal’s Office and $1,182 to the Lynchburg PD.