Greenfield man struck by car in Wilmington

A Greenfield man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Wilmington in the early hours of Thursday morning, and later told authorities he had used drugs prior to the incident.

According to an incident report filed by the Wilmington Police Department, Mykal Dayne Montgomery, 20, Greenfield, ran across East Locust Street in Wilmington near UDF around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and was struck by a westbound Hyundai Sonata driven by Luke A. Baldwin, 22, of Rome, Ohio.

The report said Montgomery was lying on the ground breathing but unresponsive when Baldwin called 911. Montgomery was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, where medical staff confirmed he sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

According to authorities, Montgomery later told first responders that he had used “speed.”

WPD Chief Detective Josh Riley said Baldwin will not be cited because Montgomery reportedly ran across the road in an area that did not have a crosswalk, and Baldwin did not have enough time to stop.

The report said no further action was taken in the case.

Gary Huffenberger contributed reporting from the Wilmington News Journal. Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

