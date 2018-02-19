BREAKING: Man shot in Leesburg Monday evening, transported by med helicopter

A man was apparently shot Monday evening in Leesburg and later evacuated via medical helicopter to a Dayton hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Lt. John Michael of Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District told The Times-Gazette that the 31-year-old male was transported from a home on Eastern Avenue after 8 p.m. Monday with a gunshot wound that appeared to have been inflicted by someone else.

The man was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition, and he was responsive to authorities on the scene, Michael said.

Michael said he knew of no fatalities or further injuries in the incident.

Michael said officers with the Leesburg Police Department and deputies with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office were still on the scene at around 10 p.m. Monday.

Leesburg Police Chief Shane Nolly did not immediately return a call for comment.

A spokesman for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting had taken place and a helicopter had been called, but gave no other comment.

No further information was immediately available.

