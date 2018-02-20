Girl Scout cookies arrive this week

Girl Scout cookies were expected to arrive in Hillsboro on Thursday and will be on sale at various locations around Highland County this weekend.

Marsha Williams, Girl Scout product sales coordinator for Highland County, said the cookies should arrive at Jerry Haag Motors in Hillsboro on Thursday, when local Scouts will start delivering pre-ordered cookies.

Rotating Girl Scout Troops will be at the following locations at various times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend: In Hillsboro – Kroger, Walmart, Community Market and Lowe’s; in Greenfield – Community Market and the City Building square; and at Terry’s Grocery on U.S. Route 50 near Lynchburg.

Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at those same locations on March 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.

Williams said local Girl Scouts are selling eight types of cookies this year. Boxes of dark chocolate mint, peanut butter sandwich, Samoas (dark chocolate, caramel and coconut), sugar cookies, lemon with powered sugar, and milk chocolate covered peanut butter are $4 each; while Smores (graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate) and a gluten free toffee cookie will be $5.

Williams, who spent six years as a Girl Scout and has been an adult Girl Scout leader for 30-plus years, said that if anyone is unable to locate Girl Scouts selling cookies, they can call her at 937-393-4775 and she will find a troop to deliver them.

She said proceeds from the cookie sale are used to help Girl Scouts pay for camps and other special activities.

