Grabill Road closed

Due to the recent heavy rains that have resulted in creek bank slippage along Grabill Road, the roadway will have to be closed until emergency repairs are made, according to a news release from the Liberty Township trustees.

Grabill Road will be closed from the Careytown Road intersection west for approximately two-tenths of a mile. Residents and motorists will need to use Roundhead Road for access to their homes during this period. Closure will be for 30-60 days or until emergency repairs are completed, the trustees said.

