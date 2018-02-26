Man charged after allegedly striking Hillsboro police cruiser in alleged drug incident

A Washington Court House man was charged with a laundry list of violations after he allegedly smashed into a police cruiser with a stolen car last week in Hillsboro.

Jason Dean Adams, 39, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 22, after officers with the Hillsboro Police Department responded to the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road on reports of a suspicious vehicle, according to a news release from the HPD.

According to the release, the department had received a report of a suspicious vehicle and possible drug activity in a parking lot. The license plate number provided by the caller belonged to a stolen vehicle, the release said.

When officers arrived, they found Adams and a female passenger, Kristina Lynn Scholl, 37, also of Washington Court House, in the car. When asked for identification, Adams refused, then accelerated in reverse and struck a police cruiser, according to the release.

The vehicle then became blocked in, the release said, and Adams and Scholl were removed from the vehicle and arrested.

According to the release, it was found that Adams had four active warrants for his arrest in multiple counties. Officers also discovered drug paraphernalia, criminal tools, drug abuse instruments and a suspected controlled substance inside the vehicle, the release said.

Adams and Scholl were then transported to the Highland County jail, where officers found Scholl had concealed controlled substances on her person, the release said.

Scholl was charged with illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony.

Adams was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor; possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Adams and Scholl remained in jail Monday.

Adams is being held on $75,000 bond. Scholl’s bond was set at $50,000.

Cops: Adams had warrants, drugs, stolen car