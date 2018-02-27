SR 73 south of Hillsboro to be closed for 3 months

For more information on the SR 73/Prospect Road closure, call the Highland County Engineer at 937-393-3496 or the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 office at 740-773-2691.

The intersection of SR 73 and Prospect Road will be closed for roughly three months beginning in March as crews begin work on a $5.4 million project that will improve safety at the intersection and widen Prospect Road, according to the county engineer.

Highland County Engineer P. Dean Otworth said the project, which will begin March 12, will improve sight distance on SR 73 at the intersection to make it safer. Then crews will move on to widen Prospect Road and make other improvements.

According to Otworth, Prospect Road and SR 73 south of the intersection will remain open for three to four weeks as crews work on the northern half of the intersection, but after that, the whole intersection and Prospect Road will be closed in all directions.

Otworth said the closure was originally planned for March 5, but it was moved to March 12 due to construction delays.

Barring bad weather, Otworth said the project will be completed before the end of the 90-day period.

Otworth said in the meantime there will be detour signs to route motorists around the intersection.

After the work on SR 73 is finished, crews will move on to a widening project and berm construction on Prospect Road.

Otworth said the project will also address sharp curves and hills.

“It’ll end up being a really nice section of road,” Otworth said.

According to Otworth, the Prospect Road project will likely not be finished until summer 2019.

“It’s a huge project for us,” Otworth added. “ODOT’s been a great partner with us… We’ve got good plans, good contractors and good inspection, which will hopefully carry over into a nice finished product that will make it better for the citizens of Highland County.”

Otworth said those with questions should contact his office at 937-393-3496 or the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 office at 740-773-2691.

“We appreciate people’s patience,” Otworth said.

Orange signs recently set up at the intersection of SR 73 and Prospect Road south of Hillsboro signaled a lengthy closure of the state route. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_f-73-closed.jpg Orange signs recently set up at the intersection of SR 73 and Prospect Road south of Hillsboro signaled a lengthy closure of the state route. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Multi-million dollar project will improve safety, widen Prospect Road

