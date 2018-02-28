SOGS program on wills, genealogical research

Thursday, March 8 will be the next program of the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society. The guest speaker will be Liz Stratton, who will be presenting the first half of a three-series Power Point program titled “Where There is a Will, There is a Way,” and the first segment of “Even if There is no Will, There is a Way!” The other half of the presentation will be at the May meeting.

Estate settlement records often identify married names of daughters, confirm parentage, establish migrations and more. In this session you will understand wills and how to get the most information from them. Stratton will also cover how county boundary changes might affect your research and how to find estate records in print, online or at the courthouse. The second portion of the program, on March 8, will give clues on how to research estates even if there was no will.

Stratton is a highly sought after genealogy presenter. She specializes in Ohio’s complex land and court records. She has completed research in many Ohio counties giving her personal experience with Ohio records. She holds a Professional Learning Certificate in Genealogical Studies from the National Institute of Genealogical Studies. She has attended numerous weeklong courses including “Advanced Research Tools, Land Records” and “Law Libraries and Government Documents.” She lectures and writes on a variety of genealogical topics. Her article “Docket: The Court’s Index” appeared in the October-December 2017 National Genealogical Society Magazine. Stratton is education director of the Hamilton County (Ohio) Genealogical Society and president of the Association of Professional Genealogists Virtual Chapter.

All SOGS programs are open to the public, The March 8 progam begins at 7 p.m. in Hillsboro at the Highland County Service Center Conference Room, 1487 N. High St. (the building that houses the Highland County Health Departed next to Jerry Haag Motors.) Look for a sign on exterior door to enter.

Upcoming spring meetings will include the following programs: April 12 – “Platting Old Property Deeds Marked with Metes and Bounds – Betty Crum; May 10 – the second half of “Even if there is no Will, there is a Way!” and the third session “Using the Law to get the most from Estate Settlements”—Liz Stratton; June 14 – 1st and 2nd Family Induction Banquet and SOGS Annual Meeting, Highland House Museum, Hillsboro.

Submitted by Dwight Crum, vice president of programs, Southern Ohio Genealogical Society.