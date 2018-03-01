GPD says car struck Greenfield home

A Bainbridge man was cited Thursday after his car jumped a curb at Burger King in Greenfield and struck a house.

The Greenfield Police Department said it received a call at 12:15 p.m. reporting that a vehicle had left the Burger King parking lot and crashed into a house in the 100 block of North Second Street.

The police department said that when officers arrived on the scene, Gary Meyer, 65, Bainbridge, had been removed from the Ford Mustang by Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel without the use of any extraction tools.

Meyer struck a curb in the Burger King parking lot and instead of hitting the brakes, he accelerated, causing the vehicle to hit the house, a police department spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported and Meyer refused treatment at the scene, officials said.

Meyer was cited for failure to maintain control.

Paint Creek Public Information Officer Branden Jackman said that while a porch on the back of the house was damaged, the actual dwelling was not.

A Ford Mustang is pictured Thursday afternoon after it struck a home in the 100 block of North Second Street in Greenfield. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Greenfield-wreck-pic.jpg A Ford Mustang is pictured Thursday afternoon after it struck a home in the 100 block of North Second Street in Greenfield.