Rollover in Greenfield

A Bainbridge man was injured Friday when he crashed a car that came to rest on its top in downtown Greenfield.

The Greenfield Police Department said it received a call reporting the crash at 10:52 a.m.

Daniel Hudnell, 72, Bainbridge, was westbound in a Mercury sedan in the 100 block of Jefferson Street when he told officers that he fell asleep. The vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck some protective posts and a sign inside them at Fifth Third Bank, 125 Jefferson St., Greenfield, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its top and come to rest back on the roadway, according to the police department.

The vehicle’s front passenger side corner struck the posts and sign, the police department said.

Hudnell was injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, the police department said. He was transported to the Greenfield Area Medical Center.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The police department said Friday afternoon that an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel work to extricate a man from the scene of a one-car accident Friday on Jefferson Street in Greenfield. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Jeff-Street-crash-pic-2.jpg Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel work to extricate a man from the scene of a one-car accident Friday on Jefferson Street in Greenfield.

GPD: Driver hit sign at Fifth Third Bank