Highland County Grand Jury hands down indictment in carry-out robbery

A Highland County Grand Jury on Tuesday handed down a criminal indictment against a young woman who police say was involved in an armed robbery at Larry’s Party Shop.

Meanwhile, the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting the alleged robber, a 17-year-old male, be tried as an adult.

Faith Marie Scott, 19, Hillsboro, was indicted Tuesday on one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony; and one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

A law enforcement affidavit filed in the case said Scott admitted to planning the robbery with the 17-year-old and a 16-year-old male.

Scott allegedly painted the tip of an air pistol black so it would resemble a real firearm and gave it to the 17-year-old, who then allegedly brandished it as he robbed Larry’s Party Shop, according to the affidavit.

The 17-year-old entered the store wearing a black jacket and hood with a white mask over his face, demanded cash from the register and fled the scene with the money, officials said.

He then met up with Scott and a 16-year-old at a South East Street residence, where the youths divided the money among themselves, the affidavit alleged.

According to the affidavit, Scott told law enforcement the money amounted to about $1,000 in cash.

No employees were harmed in the incident.

As previously reported, both juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and the prosecutor’s office requested the 17-year-old be tried as an adult.

Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer recently told The Times-Gazette that certain criteria have to be met before the court can make that ruling.

He said the suspect has to be at least 14 years old, the law that was violated has to be a first-degree felony, and that there has to be probable cause to believe the suspect committed the offense.

After that is determined, Greer said prosecutors would have to prove that the juvenile cannot be rehabilitated in the juvenile system and that the safety of the community would require the juvenile to be locked up beyond the age of 21.

Greer said if a required mental evaluation determines the 17-year-old’s case should not be bound over to an adult court, prosecutors can ask the judge to find that the juvenile is a “serious youthful offender.”

If that happens and he is tried and convicted, he would receive a primary juvenile sentence and a secondary adult sentence, Greer said.

According to Greer, if the juvenile violates the rules of the juvenile sentence, he would be required to serve the adult sentence.

The matter will be discussed at a hearing scheduled for March 15 at 10 a.m.

The grand jury also handed down indictments against the following people:

* Kyle Matthew Miller, 32, New Vienna, one count of rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

* Andrew Scott Mullenix, 29, Winchester, one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

* Aaron Smith, 32, New Holland, one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

* Justin Anderson, 31, Hillsboro, one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, both third degree felonies; one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment included a forfeiture specification.

* Michelle Woolridge, 39, Leesburg, one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

* Daisy Perkins, 34, Hillsboro, one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.

* Donald Allen, 42, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; with forfeiture specification.

* Joseph L. Johnson, 38, Hillsboro, one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

* Thomas A. Barney, 35, Hillsboro, one count of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

* Casey W. Patton, 32, Hillsboro, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

* Preston Ballinger, 31, Hillsboro, one count of trespassing, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of attempted trespassing, a fifth-degree felony.

* Michael D. Williams, 28, Mowrystown, one count of assault on a corrections officer, a fifth-degree felony.

* Jeffrey Tyler Burgess, 33, Greenfield, three counts of assault on a corrections officer, a fifth-degree felony.

* Rita Faye Beatty, 58, Leesburg, one count of theft and 20 counts of forgery, both fifth-degree felonies.

* Bradley Badgley, 40, Greenfield, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Kyle W. Werner, 38, Wilmington, one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

* Johnathan Knauff, 43, Bainbridge, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* James Russell Byers, 32, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

