Commissioners declare 4-H week

The Highland County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday declared the week of March 4-10 4-H week in Highland County. Shown from left are Highland County Commissioner Jeff Duncan, Highland County OSU Extension Director and 4-H Youth Development Educator Kathy Bruynis, Kurt Hamilton, Board of Commissioners President Shane Wilkin, Braden Heizer, Austin Leininger, Logan Cummings and commissioner Terry Britton.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday declared the week of March 4-10 4-H week in Highland County. Shown from left are Highland County Commissioner Jeff Duncan, Highland County OSU Extension Director and 4-H Youth Development Educator Kathy Bruynis, Kurt Hamilton, Board of Commissioners President Shane Wilkin, Braden Heizer, Austin Leininger, Logan Cummings and commissioner Terry Britton.