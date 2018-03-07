Alleged Hillsboro Walmart thief in court

A man who allegedly robbed the Hillsboro Walmart late last year appeared in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday and was found competent to stand trial following a mental evaluation.

Kasey Shandel Wright, 18, Hillsboro, was indicted in January on one count of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, with a specification alleging he displayed, brandished, indicated possession of or used a firearm; and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Officials said Wright and a 17-year-old male entered the Hillsboro Walmart in December 2017 with their faces obscured, and as Wright took two cartons of cigarettes from the bullpen area where tobacco is sold, he brandished what appeared to be a handgun at clerks and shoppers.

Wright was arrested several days later, and police recovered a pellet/BB gun that they suspect was the one Wright brandished during the robbery, officials said.

Last month, Wright’s defense attorney, Bill Armintrout, filed a motion with the court requesting Wright be evaluated for his competence to stand trial.

Based on the results of the evaluation, Judge Rocky Coss found Wright competent to stand trial.

A trial date has been set for April 9.

Wright remains incarcerated at the county jail with a $100,000 bond.

Also Wednesday, a 24-year-old Sabina woman was sentenced to 12 months in prison for stealing prescription drugs from her grandmother.

Jodi Nadine Tompkins pled guilty Wednesday to theft of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and was sentenced immediately.

Tompkins told Coss during the hearing that she had taken Xanax from her grandmother.

Kasey Shandel Wright, right, sits in court on Wednesday with defense attorney Bill Armintrout, left.

