Highland County Recorder’s office switching to new doc management system

The Highland County Recorder’s Office next month will launch a new record management system for the first time since the early 1990s, according to Recorder Chad McConnaughey, and the office is scheduled to be closed for a day in April as staff members make the transition.

While the office’s current system has been occasionally updated through the years, it’s still outdated, McConnaughey said Thursday. The new system, CountyFusion, will streamline the office’s indexing process and prevent mistakes by automatically scanning documents and recognizing text, and will immediately upload documents to a user-friendly public portal.

“Coming from the private sector, it’s hard to get used to coming into the public sector where, typically, your technology is out of date,” said McConnaughey, who took office in 2013. “The county just doesn’t have the funds to constantly upgrade, so I’m really excited about this new technology.”

McConnaughey said CountyFusion and the accompanying hardware costs less and is more efficient than the old system.

The same sales rep assigned to the recorder’s office for the old system now works at CountyFusion, and will provide the same service to the recorder’s office as before, McConnaughey said.

The new system will go live Monday, April 23 after staff members make the transition Friday, April 20. The office will be closed April 20, McConnaughey said.

People who frequently access the office’s online records, such as attorneys, title examiners and real estate agents, can learn how to best utilize the new system at special training sessions at the recorder’s office April 24-25.

A new feature included in the CountyFusion system allows users to create their own account and communicate directly with office staff online, McConnaughey said.

To set up a training appointment, call the recorder’s office at 937-393-9954.

When it comes to security, McConnaughey said CountyFusion redacts Social Security numbers and information the public isn’t permitted to view.

“Some people are leery of things being on the internet, but we live in a digital age,” he said. “Any personal information is redacted within the system… so nothing gets out to the public that shouldn’t.”

The system also automatically backs up hard copies of all records on microfilm at the recorder’s office and at CountyFusion’s data center, as well as digital copies in the cloud, McConnaughey said.

According to McConnaughey, the county keeps electronic records dating back to 1988. All those records will be available on CountyFusion following the transition, McConnaughey said.

As they have in the past, people will still be able to file official records electronically and in person, according to McConnaughey.

McConnaughey said another reason the office decided to switch to CountyFusion was that other Ohio counties are doing the same.

According to McConnaughey, nearby Fayette County also plans to make the switch, and Ross County is considering it.

McConnaughey said anyone who wishes to take a tour of the recorder’s office or learn more about its purpose can contact the office.

“We’re happy to show people what we do,” he said.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

McConnaughey http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_chad-mcconnaughey.jpg McConnaughey

CountyFusion to streamline process; office closed April 20 for transition