Chilly night for a chili supper

Winning recipes from the Heartland of Hillsboro chili cookoff were served by the Highland County Senior Citizens Center Thursday evening at the 14th annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction at the Old Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, which will be held March 28. Despite the cold temperatures and scattered snow flurries, nearly $600 was raised for the chili supper, while another $1,235 was raised at the dessert auction conducted by auctioneer and Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams. The two winning recipes as judged in last week’s competition were created by Sherryl Howell and Abby Harrison.

Winning recipes from the Heartland of Hillsboro chili cookoff were served by the Highland County Senior Citizens Center Thursday evening at the 14th annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction at the Old Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, which will be held March 28. Despite the cold temperatures and scattered snow flurries, nearly $600 was raised for the chili supper, while another $1,235 was raised at the dessert auction conducted by auctioneer and Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams. The two winning recipes as judged in last week’s competition were created by Sherryl Howell and Abby Harrison. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_chili-2018-guests.jpg Winning recipes from the Heartland of Hillsboro chili cookoff were served by the Highland County Senior Citizens Center Thursday evening at the 14th annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction at the Old Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, which will be held March 28. Despite the cold temperatures and scattered snow flurries, nearly $600 was raised for the chili supper, while another $1,235 was raised at the dessert auction conducted by auctioneer and Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams. The two winning recipes as judged in last week’s competition were created by Sherryl Howell and Abby Harrison.