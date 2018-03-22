Cluxton charges dismissed; case bound over to grand jury

Charges against a Hillsboro man accused of shooting his girlfriend with an arrow have been dismissed in Hillsboro Municipal Court, and the case has been bound over to a grand jury.

According to online records, Ian Andrew Cluxton, 38, remains in custody on a $50,000 bond, but the original charges of felonious assault and endangering a child were dismissed this week with special conditions.

Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy previously said the shooting took place at 4 p.m. March 8 at 154 W. Main St., where Cluxton lived with the victim. Goudy said the victim was allegedly struck in the upper torso with a hunting arrow fired from a Horton HD 150 crossbow and that the arrow was not removed until the victim arrived at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was originally listed in critical condition, but improved after that.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that the reason for a child endangering charge being filed was because a child was in the room, between the victim and the suspect, when the alleged incident took place.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.