Blankenship radio-telethon for Society for Children and Adults tonight

The annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults will be held tonight at NCB Bank in Hillsboro and the McClain High School Media Room in Greenfield.

Sponsored by the Rotary clubs of the respective towns, the radio-telethon has raised more than $3 million since 1973, all going toward the medical needs of local residents.

This year’s telethon will be broadcast live from 6-9 p.m. from the NCB main office in Hillsboro on the local community access channel of the Time Warner Cable System, and on WSRW 101.5, WSRW AM 1590 and iHeart radio.

In Greenfield, the event will be broadcast from 6-9 p.m. from the McClain High School Media Room on the local community access channel of Time Warner Cable System along with periodic broadcasts on radio station WVNU FM 97.5.

From 6-8 p.m., Rotarians in Hillsboro will take pledges by telephone or in person for those who come to the bank during the broadcast. Pledges can be made during the telethon by calling 937-393-4246. Checks can be dropped off at any local bank or mailed to the society at P.O. Box 258, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. In Greenfield, the number to call is 937-981-7731.

The radio-telethon is named in honor of the late Ernie Blankenship, the legendary local sportscaster who was the driving force behind the fundraiser since its inception.

Patrick “P.J.” Norton is the 2018 poster child for the radio-telethon.

The hosts of this year’s radio-telethon in Hillsboro will be Rick Williams and Herb Day. The first hour of the broadcast in Hillsboro will feature students from the county schools and youth organizations who have raised funds for the event.

Hillsboro Rotarian Rocky Coss is shown at Tuesday's Rotary meeting in Hillsboro handing out pledge cards and discussing last minute details for Wednesday night's annual radio-telethon.

Event set to build on $3 million raised so far