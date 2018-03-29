Fairfield open enrollment meeting

Parents of students who may want to enroll at the Fairfield Local Schools for the first time under the open enrollment policy for the 2018-19 school year are invited to attend an informal meeting to be held Tuesday, April 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the District Office Conference Room, 11611 SR 771, Leesburg.

The open enrollment policy will be explained, questions answered, and applications will be available.

Board policy establishes a limit for the number of students enrolled at each grade level. Due to those limits and current enrollment, some grade levels may have limited or no openings for the 2018-19 school year. Openings in high school are determined by the classes a prospective new open enrollment student needs to schedule. The number of kindergarten openings will be determined after prospective students have been screened.

Attendance at this meeting is not required. Anyone who cannot attend, but would like an Open Enrollment Application should contact Amy Buddelmeyer at the district office at 937-780-2221.

Parents of current open enrollment students will be sent an application in the mail to confirm their return for the 2018-19 school year.

Submitted by Amy Buddelmeyer, district secretary, Fairfield Local Schools.