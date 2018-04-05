Highland County Commissioners declare April Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Highland County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday declared April Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Highland County. The board is shown with staff from the Alternatives to Violence Center, which provides crisis intervention and support to victims of domestic, dating, child, adult, sexual and stalking violence in Highland County and Clinton County.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday declared April Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Highland County. The board is shown with staff from the Alternatives to Violence Center, which provides crisis intervention and support to victims of domestic, dating, child, adult, sexual and stalking violence in Highland County and Clinton County.