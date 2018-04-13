ODOT Highland County travel report

Through the week ending April 21, the following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Preliminary operations are underway on U.S. Route 50 for a bridge replacement project between Spickard Road and Danville Road near the community of Fairview. Lane restrictions will go into effect April 16, and traffic will be maintained in one 10-foot lane with temporary signals. The project is anticipated to be completed in early fall.

Preliminary construction is under way for a resurfacing project on SR 124 and SR 247. Crews will be paving SR 124 from Maple Run Drive near the western corporation limit of Hillsboro to the junction with U.S. 50 (West Main Street), as well as from Key Street near the eastern corporation limit of Hillsboro to SR 506 in the community of Marshall. Construction also includes SR 247 from the Hillsboro corporation limit to SR 73. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers as needed, and all work is scheduled to be completed in late summer.

SR 73 at its intersection with Prospect Road is scheduled for a realignment/widening project on Prospect Road, and Prospect Road is also closed at the intersection. SR 73 motorists will be detoured via SR 247 and SR 785, and county and township road motorists will be detoured locally. The completion date for all work is summer of 2019.

SR 73 is reduced to one 10-foot lane between Diven Road and West Welcome Road for a bridge replacement project. The project site is located approximately one mile west of Hillsboro, and throughout construction, traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. All work is anticipated to be completed in late summer.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer ODOT District 9.