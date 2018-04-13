Todd Wilkin takes oath as new Greenfield city manager

New Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin took the oath of office Friday, saying he has a “big agenda over the first 100 days.”

Wilkin was administered the oath by Highland County Court (Greenfield) Judge Robert Judkins, who told Wilkin, “You have some big shoes to fill.” Judkins said the village has “been very fortunate” with past city managers, adding, “and we are fortunate to have you.”

Wilkin said he is looking forward to the challenges of the job.

“I’ve got a big agenda over the first 100 days,” he said. Wilkin said he hopes to keep moving forward in the direction the village took under his predecessors, Betty Bishop and Ron Coffey. Coffey’s last day on the job was March 30.

Wilkin said he wants Greenfield to be “attractive to business,” and keep village and municipal services operating at a high level.

In attendance were Wilkin’s wife and four children, Highland County Commissioners Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton, all village council members, administrative staff, business owners, police officers and various citizens.

Even though Greenfield is technically a village, the position Wilkin is filling continues to be called city manager.

Wilkin served as safety and service director of Hillsboro from 2013-2016.

Todd Wilkin, left, is admnistered the oath of office by Highland County Court (Greenfield) Judge Robert Judkins during a ceremony Friday morning in the village council chambers.