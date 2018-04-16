Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame nominations

The Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2018 induction class. The deadline to submit a nomination is June 30 and this year’s inductees will be honored during a ceremony on Aug. 14.
Nominations are kept on file for five years.
Nominees must have been born in Highland County or have been a resident of the county for at least five years. They do not have to currently live in the county. Any individual, group or committee can make a nomination. The nomination form is limited to five pages, preferably double spaced.
Forms are available at all Highland County libraries and The Times-Gazette.
“The Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame was established as a way to honor the women of Highland County who have contributed to the county’s way of life through accomplishments either as homemakers, church leaders, community leaders, business women or office holders,” committee member Virginia Purdy said.
She said that two to four inductees and are normally selected, and that the nomination forms are sent to three judges who are not Highland County residents.
At the induction ceremony, each new inductee is introduced and given the opportunity to say a few words. The names of all past inductees are also read.
The first class was inducted into the hall in 1981 and it currently has 112 members. Plaques bearing the names of all the inductees hang in the first floor hallway of the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro.
Nomination forms should be sent to Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 303, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.
Following is a list of the past inductees:
1981 – Lillie Faris, Dorothy Lynch, Rosalie Morgan, Violet Morgan
1982 – Jean Carson, Catherine Hottle, Helen Lowell, Mary Muntz
1983 – Hazel Durnell, Lena Hollady, Wilma Naylor
1984 – Eldonna Ashley, Shirley Granger
1985 – Margaret Arnold, Lillian Gossett
1986 – Elizabeth Caldwell, Harriet Wilson
1987 – Betty Bishop, Clara Goodrich, Eloise Yochum Moran
1988 – Betty Collins, Eva Walsh
1989 – Josephine Failer, Elouise Postle, Margaret Williams
1990 – Cathy Lario Bennett, Clara Weishaupt
1991 – Alice Cassner, Betty Saum, Eliza Jane Thompson
1992 – Dorothy Hodson, Vicki Knauff
1993 – Kay Ayres, Margene Monts De Oca
1994 – Virginia Morris, Leslie Ramsey, Barbara Yochum
1995 – Jean Head, Pat Kelch, Catherine Meade
1996 – Janet Carroll Knauff, Joyce Fender, Beverly Fenner
1997 – Valeta Doorneweerd, Lenora Gordon, Doris Smith
1998 – Sheryl Bayliss, Frances Larkin, Doris Rooney
1999 – Helen Caplinger, Mary Hiestand, Dinah Phillips, Pamela Nickell
2000 – Bernice Brown, Gretchen Huffman, Nancy Wisecup
2001 – Willa Stanforth, Margaret Van Frank, Rose Marie Wilkin
2002 – Linda Allen, Julianne Krebbs, Carlene Phillips, Jean Wallis
2003 – Sharon Hughes, Byrda Patton
2004 – Imogene Curtis, Paulette Donley
2005 – Michelle Ross, Inez Winkle
2006 – Nikki Eyre, Roberta Riley, Nancy Henry
2007 – Rebecca Shaffer Gotherman, Mary Elizabeth Heskett, Julia Perie‐Wise
2008 – Kay Ludwick, Wilma Gossart Everhart, Delma Dwyer Fairley, Regina L. Melink
2009 – Cathy Shaffer Jones, Sandra McNeil, Helen Pettyjohn Milner, Charlotte Pack
2010 – Thelma L. Coffey, Rose Fisher Merkowitz, Virginia Milner Purdy, Louise Fenner Sprinkle
2011 – Virginia “Ginny” Rogers, Ruthanne Trutner
2012 – Margaret Dieringer, Kathleen B. Levo, Sue Ludwick Smith, Jeannie Snapp
2013 – Patience Feike, Marilyn Mitchell, Linda R. Welder
2014 – Susan L. Davis Thompson, Anna Spilker, Elsie Anetta Young
2015 – Lisa Barnhouse, Cathy Griffith, Sue Frizzell Zint
2016 – Anneka P. Collins, Marilyn Morris, Gayle Coss, Paige Juillerat, Mary Ann Sommers Larkin
2017 – Margaret W. “Peggy” Addington, Janet Butler, Karen Faust
