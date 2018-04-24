Charges pending in motorcycle accident

The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a motorcycle accident that left a local man with serious injuries Sunday after he allegedly ran a red light in Hillsboro and collided with a pickup truck.

Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy said that Jason Tate Newland, 38, was driving a motorcycle southbound on North East Street around 2 p.m. when he ran a red light and struck a pickup truck that was westbound on East Main Street and passing through a green light.

Newland was ejected from the motorcycle, the police chief said.

The motorcycle was not registered to Newland and he was not wearing a helmet, according to Goudy.

The police chief said he could not provide a town of residence for Newland because he moves often from place to place.

Newland was transported to Highland District Hospital and then on to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Goudy said Tuesday afternoon that he was in stable condition the last time the police department checked.

While the incident remains under investigation, Goudy said Newland is facing charges.

The police department and Highland County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the investigation of the accident, Goudy said. He said the police department is investigating the accident while the sheriff’s office is checking out the ownership of the motorcycle.

Goudy declined to release the name of the pickup truck driver, saying the driver “did absolutely nothing wrong,” and that the driver is not facing any charges.

