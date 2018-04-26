Enjoying the Homemakers Show in Hillsboro

Laughter, applause and the aroma of familiar recipes filled the air Thursday evening as about 300 people attended The Times-Gazette’s 30th Salt Homemakers Show at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro.

Representatives from Walmart, Lowe’s and Kroger took center stage to show off their cooking skills using products from their respective stores as Times-Gazette Media Sales Director Sharon Hughes and WVNU’s Leslie Ramsey co-hosted the show.

Dishes included Mom’s Carrot Cake, Chicken Paprikash and Zucchini stuffed with Ricotta.

Hughes and Ramsey joked with one another as they distributed door prizes and grocery bags from local vendors, and local entertainer Herb Day kept the crowd moving with musical numbers from classic artists and his own discography.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera, who has in the past joined other volunteers to collect food for the Highland County Homeless Shelter, was unable to attend due to illness, but Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy appeared in his stead.

As attendees mingled with vendors, neighbors and friends prior to the show, event organizers exchanged door prize tickets for canned goods in what homeless shelter officials have said is one of the largest donations of the year.

Sponsors and vendors at the show included Merchants National Bank, Walgreens, Highland District Hospital, Jewelry by Cindi, Kroger, Lowe’s, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, WVNU, Highland County Travel and Tourism, Avon, Color Start, Adena, Croswell Tours, Ancient Valley Coffee, Acute Family Care, Color Street, The Laurels, 31 bags and Totes, Paparazzi Jewelry, Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe and Gifts and Country Manor Mixes.

Recipes from Thursday’s show will be published in Saturday’s edition of The Times-Gazette, along with more pictures and details from the show.

Attendees at The Times-Gazette's 30th Salt Homemakers Show clap along to a hit from local entertainer Herb Day on Thursday at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro.

Cooking exhibition a big hit with local residents