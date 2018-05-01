Leesburg Spring Fling is Saturday

The Leesburg Spring Fling, a new event designed to promote small businesses in the village, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5 on Main and South Fairfield streets.

“It’s a first-time event we decided to have because we’ve had several businesses open up in the past year,” said Tracy Evans, the Leesburg fiscal officer who is also a facilitator for Grow! Highland County, which is partnering with the businesses to sponsor the event.

Evans said the following businesses will be open: 1802 Tattoo, Batter Up Bakery, CR Automotive, Fertile Grounds Coffee and Roastery, Grand Slam Parties and Gifts, Jessica Everhart Photography, M.S. Business Services, Main Street Soapery, Mane Street Salon, Saucy Sisters Pizza, Step Up to the Cake and Sweet Treats Candy.

She said other businesses are being encouraged to set up in the Spring Fling area while the event is taking place.

There will be a bounce house, sidewalk chalk area and a slime tank for kids free of charge.

At 10 a.m. there will be a 5K Cinco de Mayo Run/Walk that is being put on by area church youth groups. Runners and walkers need to preregister in the event area before the run/walk starts. Starting at 11 a.m. walking tacos will be available for purchase.

“The uptown businesses got together and approached us and we’re running it through Grow! because a lot of these business got their start through Grow! Highland County,” Evans said. “We work with aspiring residents or businesses to help them realize their dream of starting a business.”

For more information call Evans at 937-763-1695.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

New event designed to promote small businesses