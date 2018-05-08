‘An overlooked option’

Saying they believe a career in the military is a career option that is sometimes overlooked, Hillsboro High School counselors organized a program at the school Tuesday to recognize 10 juniors and seniors who have decided to follow that path.

“There’s a lot attention given to college and athletic signings, and I think the military career path gets overlooked sometimes,” HHS counselor Jessica Rhoades said. “We wanted our students to know this is a viable path and career option for them.”

The reasons the students selected the military option range from family tradition to looking for a better life.

Not all of them were available for Tuesday’s ceremony that saw them march onto the auditeria stage and recite pledges, but the following is what those available had to say about their choice either before or after the brief ceremony.

Colton Mullenix, a senior headed to the Army to become a fire control specialist, said he signed up for the benefits and so he could go to college.

Shay Macias is a senior headed to the Marines to be a military policeman. He said military service runs in his family and he has always been around people who served their country. “My aim is to make things better for myself and my future,” he said. “To me, joining has always been the biggest way to go against those who thought I wouldn’t do anything with my life.”

Brayden Robinson, a senior headed to the Army to become a fire support specialist, said he decided to enlist because he didn’t have any other plans. “A sergeant came to school, talked to me, and it interested me,” he said.

Jack Ryan Strider, a senior headed to the Army to become a combat engineer, said being in the military is a family tradition. “My grandfather stormed the beaches or Normandy,” he said, adding that his father was a U.S. Marine.

Adam Willey, a senior headed to the Army where he will be in the infantry, said he decided to enlist because he grandfather was in the military and he did not have any plans to go to college.

Thomas Goddard, a junior headed to the Army to be a petroleum supply specialist, said he enlisted for the benefits and so he could earn a college degree.

William Albert, a senior headed to the Army to be an allied trade specialist, said he decided to join the Army because he wants to serve his country and “see what I can do.”

Lillyan West, a senior going to the Navy to be an aviation boatswain mate handler, said she decided to enlist for the experience and opportunities.

Junior Cameron Mootz and senior Torie Williamson are both headed to the Air Force, but were not available for Tuesday’s ceremony.

“I just hope this continues in the years coming and gets better every year,” HHS counselor Tina Young said of the ceremony.

Hillsboro High School students and U.S. Army officers are pictured Tuesday during a military ceremony at the school designed to remind students that serving their country is a viable career option. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Military-pic.jpg Hillsboro High School students and U.S. Army officers are pictured Tuesday during a military ceremony at the school designed to remind students that serving their country is a viable career option.

