Greenfield circus visit may help Felson, downtown

The circus is coming to Greenfield and the village’s Felson Park and uptown area may benefit from the visit.

Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) is sponsoring the Kelly Miller Bros. Circus visit for a pair of shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31 at Felson Park, located at the corner of South Street and McArthur Way.

“We’re always looking for things to bring people to Greenfield and to do things for families,” said G3 member Tyler Brown. “Actually, the circus contacted the city because it was coming through town that day, and the city sent them to us. We’ve kind of taken Felson Park under our wing and want to make improvements and make it another park where people think of to go.”

Brown said G3 will receive a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales.

He said that while it takes time to get projects started at Felson Park because it’s located in a flood plain and they have to be approved by the Army Corps of Engineers, G3 would like to redesign the existing ball field and possibly place some playground equipment there. He said G3 has already built a shelter house at the park along with places where people can grill.

In the downtown area, Brown said G3 would like to use proceeds from the circus to have a mural painted. He said the location and design of the mural have not been determined, but that committee members have some locations in mind.

The two circus performances will be about 90 minutes each. Brown said Betty Jackman will be the honorary ringmaster of the first show, while the ringmaster for the second show has not been determined. Presale tickets are $10 for anyone 13 and older and $7 for anyone 12 or under. On the day of the circus, tickets will be $13 for anyone 13 or older and $8 for anyone 12 or under.

Presale tickets are available at Community Savings Bank, Desha Co./Greenfield U-Haul, Corner Health Mart Pharmacy, Save-A-Lot, WVNU and from G3 members. They can also be purchased online at www.kellymillercircus.com.

The circus acts will be performed under a large tent and will be held rain or shine.

Around 9 a.m. on the day of the circus, there will be a tent raising event that is free to the public.

“Each morning the public gets an altogether different kind of show as the circus lot comes to life. Circus trucks pull onto the lot in the early morning hours, stakes are driven and the giant Big Top rises into the air,” the circus said in a news release. “… A knowledgeable circus veteran will be on hand to explain the action and answer questions about circus life.”

Animals are no longer part of the Kelly Miller Bros. Circus, but the release said the show will feature performers including Rolla Bolla, Hula Hoops, Quick Change, Russian Swing and more.

This season the Kelly Miller Circus Bros. Circus will travel nearly 10,000 miles, according to the release, and give more than 150 performances as it winds across North America from April through October.

This is an example of the arrangement local residents can expect when the Kelly Miller Bros. Circus comes to Greenfield for two shows on May 31.

