BPD: Suspect tied up woman, stole gun, arrested at work

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester man was arrested and jailed after police say he tied up a woman, stole her gun, took it to his work and possibly made an unsuccessful suicide attempt as he was being arrested.

A Blanchester police officer identified the suspect as Shawn Reynolds, 43.

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Blanchester police were dispatched to lot 26 in a mobile home park at 800 E. Center St. on a report of a woman tied to a chair.

Officers arrived and found the woman in the living room of her residence, Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said in a press release. He said she was identified as Jennifer Mitchell, 43.

“Ropes and duct tape were near her, but had been cut away by a Good Samaritan neighbor who found her and called police,” he said.

“Mitchell reported a neighbor named ‘Shawn’ visited her and they socialized,” Reinbolt said. “She said at around 2 p.m. he confronted her with a knife, tied her to a chair, stole her 9mm handgun and left the house. Mitchell stated she believed the man’s last name to be ‘Reynolds’ and was able to point out the mobile home where he resides. She said he may be suicidal.

“Officers spoke with neighbors who reported that they knew the man only by his first name, ‘Shawn’, and that they had seen him leave for work around 2 p.m. Neighbors believed him to be employed at ‘Milacron,’ although they did not know where the plant was located.”

Reinbolt said officers learned that there are several Milacron plants in greater Cincinnati and began phoning them. They learned that Reynolds was currently working at the Mt. Orab plant in Brown County.

The plant and Mt. Orab Police were notified of the situation, and two Blanchester police officers went to the Mt. Orab plant, he said.

“At around 4:30 p.m., the two Blanchester officers met with Lt. Hahn of the Mt. Orab Police Department and three of his officers, then went to the Milacron plant,” Reinbolt said. “The officers approached Reynolds in the rear yard of the plant. Reynolds fled very briefly, pulled a handgun out, put it to his chin and pulled the trigger.

“The gun did not fire. He was then tased by a Mt. Orab officer, placed under arrest, and taken to the Clinton County Jail.”

Reinbolt said the gun Reynolds used appears to be the one stolen from Mitchell.

“Reynolds stated he intended to confront his supervisor about perceived mistreatment later in his shift,” said Reinbolt. “He did not indicate whether he intended to use the firearm during that conversation.”

Reinbolt said that Reynolds did not level the gun at any police officer or co-worker.

Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer was briefed on the case and approved the filing of a charge of aggravated robbery against Reynolds, said Reinbolt. Reynolds will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

“We are grateful to the Mt. Orab Police Department for their assistance, are appreciative of the cooperation of the management team at the Milacron Mt. Orab plant, and thank the Good Lord that no one was injured in this incident,” said Reinbolt.

Reynolds http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Reynolds-mug-shot-1.jpg Reynolds