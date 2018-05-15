Dovetail needs pontoons

Tickets are still available for the fourth annual KAMP Dovetail Krusade Dinner that will see one person win $8,000 on June 2. And while selling the remaining tickets is important, Linda Allen said another issue right now is pontoon boats for KAMP Dovetail, which will be held for the 37th year June 18-22 at Rocky Fork State Park.

“We are in desperate need of pontoon boats,” said Allen, the executive director of SATH, the organization the camp is operated through. “When you ask the kids what the top three things they want to do when they come to camp are, they will tell you boating, fishing and swimming. Those are the things other kids do at the lake, and that’s what they want to do. They look forward to other things, but these are kids that don’t get to boat much, and if we don’t have boats, some kids are going to be disappointed.”

Allen said that on Tuesday and Wednesday each year from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the special needs kids that Dovetail serves are offered boat rides. She said the state park has offered two pontoon boats, but the camp needs at least five.

“It’s a big deal for the kids,” Allen said.

There are volunteers from a New Vienna church who can drive the boats.

Allen said that anyone willing to lend the camp a boat can contact her at 937-366-6657 or through the camp website at www.kampdovetail.com.

The KAMP Dovetail Krusade Dinner will be held Saturday, June 2 at the Hillsboro Elementary School. Cash prizes totaling more than $13,000 will be awarded during the evening, including the grand prize of $8,000. The first and every 10th ticket drawn during the evening will win $100; the 296th ticket will win $250; the 297th ticket wins $500; the 298th ticket wins $750; the 299th ticket wins $1,000, and the 300th ticket drawn is the grand prize winner.

Tickets are $100 and only 300 tickets will be sold. Each ticket includes a steak or chicken dinner provided by Hillsboro Ponderosa. Additional dinners can be purchased for $25. Dinner will be served from 6-7 p.m. and the drawing will begin at 7 p.m. You do not have to be present to win.

Purchase tickets by contacting Allen at 937-366-6657. Checks should be made payable to and mailed to KAMP Dovetail Krusade, 5350 W. New Market Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The dinner is just one of several fundraisers held annually to support Dovetail, which provides more than 325 children with various handicaps a five-day, four-night camping experience that is the only one of its kind in the area, according to Allen.

Staff members and counselors are all volunteers, and Allen said new volunteers can still be part of this year’s camp. Volunteers that want to work one-on-one with the special needs kids need to attend a couple meetings. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 21 at the Hopewell Center, 5350 W. New Market Rd. Allen said that volunteers wanting to work in the kitchen or in a similar capacity only need to attend one meeting.

The theme for KAMP Dovetail this year is “KAMP Dovetail – Buggin’ Out.”

“It’s all about bugs,” Allen said.

She said the Cincinnati Children’s Museum will present a special program the Wednesday of camp titled “Incredible Insects,” and that many of the week’s activities will have a bug theme.

Allen said sponsors are also needed to help a few Dovetail kids with the $40 they are asked to pay to attend the camp. Anyone interested in sponsoring a child can contact her at the above number or email address.

She is hoping a new 48-foot by 60-foot storage building that was funded through a state grant will be ready for use by the end of camp this year, and that a new nurse’s station and laundry unit will be ready by next year.

A KAMP Dovetail staff member, left, and camper are pictured with a prized catch during a past Dovetail event, while others fish in the background at Rocky Fork State Park. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Dovetail-pic.jpg A KAMP Dovetail staff member, left, and camper are pictured with a prized catch during a past Dovetail event, while others fish in the background at Rocky Fork State Park.

4th KAMP Krusade Dinner will award more than $13,000