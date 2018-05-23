Summer reading starts May 29

Librarians at the Hillsboro library are busy tuning their guitars and practicing their dance moves, all in preparation for this year’s summer reading theme: Libraries rock!

The kick-off date for summer reading is Tuesday, May 29.

Kids ages 2 to sixth grade can complete a reading log “play list” in the children’s library. Every book checked out equals one stamp in their log. Ten stamps earn a prize. If a reader finishes the log early, he or she can get another “bonus track” log.

Kids can also enter their names into a weekly drawing every time they visit the library. Each visit also equals a sticker on their name tags. At the end of the summer reading program, the child who visited the library the most will receive a prize.

In addition, kids can complete an exercise log, sponsored by Adena Health System. If they complete it, they will be entered in drawings for an iPod or a bike.

Teens can also ask for an Adena exercise log. Upon completion, they will be entered for a chance to win a bike.

Teens and adults who sign up for summer reading can also be entered in a drawing for each book that they read. Prizes will be awarded each week.

“We also have a lot of great activities and events planned throughout June and July for patrons of all ages,” said interim circulation supervisor Sarah Davidson. “Starting with our youngest readers, we have an activity or event planned for Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Our children’s library manager, Gabrielle Pitzer, has a lot of fun planned.”

Pitzer described the programs, saying that they all go along with music. “Whether it’s songs, or instruments, or the sounds of nature,” she said.

It all starts on June 7 with a princess sing-along.

“It’s always been popular every time we’ve had a princess,” Pitzer added.

Other events, all set for Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., include: the “Libraries Rock!” magic show on June 14; a presentation on gardening, followed by rock-painting on June 21; an evening all about “The Importance of Bees” on June 28; a DIY instruments activity on July 5; a visit from Ronald McDonald on July 12; and a mini-golf game in the children’s library on July 19.

In addition, the summer reading program will have finale on Saturday, July 28 with an End of Summer Carnival, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The carnival is our way of wrapping everything up,” Pitzer said. “We like ending the summer with a bang.”

But Summer Reading isn’t just for kids.

The Library Comic Con, for example, is an all-ages activity.

“The con was a huge hit last year,” Davidson said. “But this summer we’re making it even bigger. We have over 20 different activities planned for the day, including a drawing panel with a local artist, music trivia and ‘Nerd Jeopardy’ competitions, movies and snacks, scavenger hunts, crafts and costume contests.”

Davidson added, “There’s something there for just about any fan. There will be games and activities for kids, competitions and trivia that will challenge both teens and adults, and a discussion panel for serious comic book readers who want to talk about the industry.”

But that is not the only activity scheduled for teens and adults, Davidson said.

Budding artists can participate in the “Why Libraries Rock!” art contest. Open to ages 13-17 and running from May 29 through July 31, entrants can create a piece that shows why libraries rock. The first-, second-, and third-place winners will have their artwork, along with a short bio, displayed in the library’s museum case.

Teens can also enter a “meme” contest. Participants will create an internet meme to promote teen reading at the library. The winner’s meme will be featured on the library’s Facebook page.

Complete rules and registration for these contests are available at the front desk.

Teens and adults can also both ask for reading bingo cards. Upon completion, those can be turned in for prizes. Patrons can enjoy this game until the summer reading program ends on July 30.

In addition, there are also special events planned for the library’s adult patrons.

“We’re hosting a Local Authors Day,” Davidson said. “It will include book signings, readings from the authors, and Q&A sessions.”

Any authors interested in participating in the event can ask for Davidson at the front desk. The final day to register is June 18. The event is set for Saturday, June 23.

“We’re also hosting our third murder mystery party,” Davidson said. “We’ve hosted two prior ones, and both were huge successes. Everyone who came had a great time and really got into character.”

The first party had a 1950s theme, and the second’s was 1930s Hollywood. The upcoming party set for Friday, July 27, will have a Western theme.

“We’re really trying to have a variety of activities for patrons to choose from,” Davidson said.

She added that along with these summer reading activities, the library has ongoing clubs. Kids can come to Lego Club, held every other Thursday. For teens, there are Fandom and Write-Away clubs. Adults also have Fandom and Write-Away clubs, as well as a Comic Book Club.

Davidson said, “We really want the library to be a place of fun and community.”

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, interim circulation supervisor at the Hillsboro library.

