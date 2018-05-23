One-vehicle wreck leaves man injured

A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after his vehicle reportedly swerved across the oncoming lane on U.S. Route 50 west of Hillsboro and struck a tree, according to Michael Sowards of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. The driver, who was not identified at the scene, was transported by ambulance to Highland District Hospital where a medical helicopter awaited, according to Sowards. Sowards said the man may have had internal injuries. No other vehicles were involved, and the injured driver was the sole occupant of his vehicle. No further information was immediately available.

