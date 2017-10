The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robin Massie, 55, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.

Richard Miller Jr., 65, Greenfield, was issued a citation for turning in roadway prohibited.

Codee Lewis, 23, Leesburg, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Sept. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joann Shapley, 38, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving undersuspension and speed.