Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Richard Greene Jr., 21, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Aaron Tumbleson, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.

Zachary Bondurant, 35, Marion, was arrested for no operator’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Smith, 32, New Holland, was arrested for possession of drug

paraphernalia.

INCIDENT

At 11:03 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue reported a theft.

Dec. 12

INCIDENTS

At 3:03 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of North Street reported the theft of a camper.

At 6:08 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of South Fifth Street reported a theft. Upon investigation the property was located on a known suspect. Charges are pending.

Dec. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyson Wright, 36, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.

Gary Daugherty, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for contempt of court.

Jacquelin Stonerock, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.