Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

The statistics for the week beginning Monday, Dec. 11 and running through Sunday, Dec. 17 are as follows: The police department received 373 calls (six 911), investigated 12 crashes, took 15 offense reports, made 11 arrests, and completed 119 security checks.

Dec. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Randy Young, of Orlando, Fla., was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Brant Huff, 22, of Highland, was cited for expired tags.

Dec. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Thomas Luman was cited for unnecessary noise – squalling tires.

Dec. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tonya Johnson, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for attempted theft.