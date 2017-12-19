Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
STATISTICS
The statistics for the week beginning Monday, Dec. 11 and running through Sunday, Dec. 17 are as follows: The police department received 373 calls (six 911), investigated 12 crashes, took 15 offense reports, made 11 arrests, and completed 119 security checks.
Dec. 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Randy Young, of Orlando, Fla., was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Brant Huff, 22, of Highland, was cited for expired tags.
Dec. 16
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Thomas Luman was cited for unnecessary noise – squalling tires.
Dec. 17
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tonya Johnson, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for attempted theft.