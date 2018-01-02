Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tomi Showman, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for contempt of court and resisting arrest.

Kainan Binegar, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license and illegal plates.

INCIDENT

At 2:20 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Lyndon Avenue reported someone caused damage to their vehicle without permission.

Dec. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ian West, 19, Greenfield, was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

George Baker Jr., 47, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENTS

At 11:10 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Dickey Avenue reported

someone removed their vehicle from their residence without permission.

At 3:17 p.m., Family Dollar, Greenfield, reported a subject left the

business without paying for merchandise.