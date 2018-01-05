Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 2

INCIDENT

At 12:34 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of McKell Avenue reported a theft.

Jan. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trystin Dutchess, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence,interference with custody, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

INCIDENT

At 8:42 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Greenhills Drive reported a theft.

At 12:40 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of North Washington Street reported a theft.

Jan. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nicholas Ray, 22, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for speed.

Justin Stubbs, 39, South Salem, was arrested for a probation violation.