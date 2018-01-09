Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Jan. 1-7, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 330 911 calls, answered 171 requests for service, dispatched 200 fire and EMS runs, took 28 offense reports and investigated four traffic crashes.

At 2:07 p.m. on Jan. 1 the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a juvenile in the 2000 block of SR 134 reporting his parents were involved in a domestic dispute. Deputies were immediately dispatched to the scene. Michael Lee Chapman, of Mount Orab, was placed under arrest for one count of domestic violence.

On Jan. 3 at 10:55 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from a security monitoring company reporting an alarm activation at a business on North Main Street in Sinking Spring. A deputy responded to the scene and checked the premises. Everything was found to be secure.

The sheriff’s office received two 911 calls at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 6 reporting two burglaries in progress on Park Lane and Cinderella Drive at Rocky Fork Lake. Both 911 callers reported a suspect wearing a camouflage coat trying to force entry into their homes. Deputies rushed to the scene and detained a suspect matching that description. He was later released after witnesses confirmed he was not involved. A second male subject was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

At 12:28 p.m. on Jan. 7 the sheriff’s office received a call of a residential burglar alarm at a residence on Custer Road in New Market Township. A deputy responded to the scene and checked the residence. All was found to be secure.