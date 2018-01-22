Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jenna Cox, 28, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.

Glenn Tidd, 62, Kentucky, was issued a citation for intersection rules for turn.

Derek Myers, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Scott Brigner, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, open container in a motor vehicle, and failure to control.

INCIDENTS

At 3:49 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of North Street reported someone forced entry to their residence and removed property without permission.

Jan. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Justin Mason, 27, New Vienna, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Jan. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeffrey D. Brooks II, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, turn signal,and expired registration over six months.

Richard Mick, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a court order.

Ty Erskine, 42, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for driving undersuspension and no registration.