Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Andrew Chipperfield, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Destiny Clouser, 20, Wilmington, was arrested for criminal damaging and assault.

Brooke West, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for assault.

Andre Johns, 35, Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Jamie Marcum, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

INCIDENT

At 3:29 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Lyndon Avenue reported someone forced entry to their residence and removed property without permission.

Jan. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Stephanie Hester, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for child endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.