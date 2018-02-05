Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Feb. 2
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Pertreea D. Morrison, 30, South Salem, was arrested for child restraint and illegal purchase of pseudoephedrine.
Ty T. Erskine, 42, Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.
Feb.3
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Julie Parker, 38, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.
Collin Rothwell, 25, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.
Feb. 4
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Elizabeth Drury, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for child endangerment.
Cherokee Farmer, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.