Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Denise Lister, 48, Greenfield, was issued a citation for an unattended vehicle.

Michael Mosley, 19, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Samuel Seymour, 21, Bainbridge, was arrested for complicity to theft.

INCIDENT

At 5:45 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of South Street reported a theft.

Feb. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Alicia Bennett, 31, Hillsboro, was arrested for a probation violation.

Charles Miller Jr., 32, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, fictitious tags, receiving stolen property of vehicle registration, and failure to appear.

Glen Hafer, 27, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired tags.

Michael Burns, 19, Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.

INCIDENT

At 11:52 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Mirabeau Street reported a theft.