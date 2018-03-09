Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amber Evans, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of marijuana/

Jacob Rhonemus, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Thomas Robinson, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

INCIDENT

At 12:58 p.m., illegal narcotics were found on a suspect while they were being served an arrest warrant. Heather Tankersley, 38, of Dayton, was later transported to the Highland County Jail. She was being held on a warrant from Clinton County.

March 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy Bowen, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Jonathan Bacon, 26, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.

James Bratton, 68, of Mt. Orab, was cited for traffic control device and improper passing.