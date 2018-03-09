Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
March 6
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Arrests/Citations:
Amber Evans, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of marijuana/
Jacob Rhonemus, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.
Thomas Robinson, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.
INCIDENT
At 12:58 p.m., illegal narcotics were found on a suspect while they were being served an arrest warrant. Heather Tankersley, 38, of Dayton, was later transported to the Highland County Jail. She was being held on a warrant from Clinton County.
March 7
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jeremy Bowen, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Jonathan Bacon, 26, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.
James Bratton, 68, of Mt. Orab, was cited for traffic control device and improper passing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU