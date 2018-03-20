Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of March 12-18, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 320 911 calls, answered 182 requests for service, dispatched 152 fire and EMS runs, took 25 offense reports and investigated eight traffic crashes.

On March 12 at 12:41 p.m. a resident of the 9000 block of SR 753 called the sheriff’s office to report being threatened by a neighbor. The complainant and a witness came to the Highland County Justice Center and spoke with a deputy. An offense report was taken.

At 5:37 p.m. on March 14 the sheriff’s office received a call from a Woodland Drive resident whose garage and out building were broken into. The complainant returned home from work and discovered the break-in. A deputy was dispatched to investigate and an offense report was taken.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on SR 321 at 8:44 p.m. on March 16 after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were met by a male with visible injuries along with several witnesses. Shai M. Bowen, of Xenia, was arrested on one count of domestic violence.

At 11:20 p.m. on March 17 a patron of a business in the 8000 block of U.S. Route 50 called the sheriff’s office to report being threatened by several highly intoxicated individuals. Deputies responded to the scene and spoke to the complainant, but the suspects had already left the scene. No report was taken and parties were advised to call if the suspects returned.