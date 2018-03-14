AbunDance group coming to New Market

Everyone is invited on Sunday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m. to experience worship through movement at the New Market Community Church, located at 5920 East New Market Road, Hillsboro.

During the morning service, the AbunDance Worship Company of Mt. Orab will shre worship through dance. The Worship Dance Company is from the AbunDance Ballet and Worship Arts Studio and expresses praises, prayers, exaltations and God’s love and truth through movements inspired by God and based on biblical principles.

Professional dancer Heather Bachman founded AbunDance Ballet and Worship Arts in 2015 and the AbunDance Worship Company in 2016. The AbunDance goal is to use the arts for God’s service and as a tool for Christian discipleship. In April, Bachman will attend Project Dance in New York City where national and international dancers will gather with a common vision: to bring hope and healing through the universal language of dance.

Bachman began dancing at the age of 4. She trained and performed at Ballet Theatre Midwest, Cincinnati Ballet, and the preprofessional ballet program (five to six days per week and two to three hours per day) at Cincinnati Youth Ballet. She became a member of the Guidance Company where she learned to weave movement with praise and worship. Her desire for dance and for God grew, and she knew that she wanted to pursue dance ministry in her future.

After graduating summa cum laude with a BS in Psychology from Liberty University at the age of 18, Bachman went on to dance with the Paradosi Ballet Company, a professional Christian ballet company in Tacoma, Wash., from 2013-15. Then, Bachman was a member of theBallet Reflect Senior Company and director of the Ballet Reflect Junior Company from 2015-16. She has been employed as a ballet teacher in several positions since 2008.

For more information on AbunDance the web site is http://www.abundanceballet.com/. For more information on the New Market Community Church contact church member Charlotte Pack at 937-763-1864.

Submitted by Charlotte Pack.

