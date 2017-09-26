McClain girls golf advance to district tournament for first time

McClain High School’s Lady Tigers golf team advanced to the Division II District golf tournament as a team for the first time in program history on Monday. The team finished sixth out of 32 teams in the sectional tournament, with a team score of 422, at Jaycee Golf Course in Chillicothe.

“The girls set this as one of their goals and worked hard to achieve it. I am very proud of them! It was a very hot day but, they got the job done.”, said head coach Jarrod Haines.

Individual scores for the Lady Tigers were; Bryn Karnes, 99; Kendall Pollard, 97; Erika Martin, 110; Elissa Grate and Brianna Weller; 116.

The McClain girls had a tremendous regular season finishing second overall in the Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) standings.

The Lady Tigers also took second place at the FAC tournament held on Sept. 23 in Jackson.

The Ladies will travel to Upper Landsdowne Golf Course in Ashville on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Tee times for the Lady Tigers will begin at 9 a.m. and continue at 10 minute intervals until the final McClain representative tees off at 9:50 a.m.

According to the tournament information sheet spectators are permitted, but are not permitted to converse with players.

