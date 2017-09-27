McClain hosts Lynchburg-Clay in cross-county volleyball action; Lady Tigers win 3 – 0

The Lady Tigers of McClain claimed bragging rights in Highland County on Wednesday as they defeated the Lady Mustangs in straight sets; 25 – 21, 25 – 22, 25 – 21. The victory marks the fifth time out of five tries that the Lady Tigers have taken out a cross-county rival this season.

“They have really good competition. I was really hesitant in the beginning. As a new coach coming in the girls have to get adjusted to what you are running. On the other hand you have all these other coaches that have been there and have all this set in place. For my girls to come out and want it so much is the key to all those games.” , said Lady Tigers head coach Taylor Alsop.

The Lady Mustangs arrived at McClain ready to play and it was evident in the first set. The two Highland County teams went back and forth early as the advantage in the game did not expand beyond two points until Chayden Pitzer asserted herself with a nice attack and kill to tie the set at 11 – 11. C. Pitzer immediately got the opportunity to serve and capitalized with an ace and two more service points to put her team up 14 – 11.

Lynchburg-Clay would not go away as they clawed back from six points down at several points in the set. However, a turnaround was not in the cards for the Lady Mustangs as Makenzie Montavon and C. Pitzer combined for a great serve and powerful kill to seal the set for McClain.

The second set was a continuation of the first with the exception of McClain taking a large lead out the gates before the Lady Mustangs stormed back late. The stretch featured nine straight points for Lynchburg-Clay, including six straight service points on the arm of Abby Pitzer, to get the Lady Mustangs within one point at 23 – 22. But yet again the Lady Tigers would not be denied as they scored two straight points to win the set and take a 2 – 0 lead in the match.

The third set was more of the same for both teams as McClain controlled the game until late when the Lynchburg girls got to within one point before falling 25 – 21 to seal the 3 – 0 loss.

Lynchburg-Clay head coach Mark Faust summed up the game when he said, “I think we were just out athleted tonight. I mean Chayden Pitzer and Hunter Scott could almost jump over the net. They were just bigger and faster and stronger than us. But, I think our girls competed. We were right there. If we get a couple more service receptions I think we can turn the score around a little bit.”

The Lady Mustangs will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Fairfield High School to take on Southern Hills Athletic Conference and cross county rivals the Lady Lions.

McClain has another home game on Thursday as they welcome the Lady Cavliers of Chillicothe in Frontier Athletci Conference play.

Hunter Scott of McClain attacks the net as Amber DeBoard of Lynchburg-Clay attempts to block on Wednesday in a cross-county volleyball match-up at McClain High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_McClain-vs-LC-VB.jpg Hunter Scott of McClain attacks the net as Amber DeBoard of Lynchburg-Clay attempts to block on Wednesday in a cross-county volleyball match-up at McClain High School. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette