Hillsboro hosts Chillicothe on Tuesday in the Lady Indians’ “Volley for the Cure”; lose 3 – 0

Hillsboro High School hosted the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers on Tuesday night as part of their “Volley for the Cure” campaign. The Lady Indians lost in straight sets to Chillicothe 25 – 23, 25 – 13 and 25 – 10.

The Lady Indians put on a good show in the first set of the match as they battled the Lady Cavaliers tooth and nail before finally succumbing to the more talented team giving the Lady Cavaliers a 1 – 0 edge heading into the second set.

Hillsboro was unable to capture the intensity that it possessed in the first set as the Lady Cavaliers came out of the gates strong taking a 4 – 1 lead early in the set.

With Chillicothe leading 19 – 10 late in the set the Lady Indians called a timeout in an effort to stem the tide but were unable to take advantage of their opportunities as they went on to lose by a score of 25 – 13.

Coming into the third set leading 2 – 0 the Lady Cavaliers had clearly found their groove in the match and refused to take their foot off the gas pedal.

Chillicothe put on a clinic in the set as the roared out to a 9 – 1 lead that forced Hillsboro to call a timeout to regroup.

Following the break in play Hillsboro seemed to find some life as they clawed back to within six before Chillicothe put the finishing touches on the match and secured the 3 – 0 victory with a 25 – 10 third set win.

The Lady Indians will close out their regular season on Thursday when they host cross-county and league rivals the McClain Lady Tigers.

Two Lady Indians block a spike attempt by the Lady Cavaliers on Tuesday at Hillsboro High School in the Lady Indians "Volley for the Cure" game.